Paracle Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.27. 858,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,727. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

