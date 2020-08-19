Paracle Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.83. The company had a trading volume of 209,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,722. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $174.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.21 and a 200 day moving average of $149.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

