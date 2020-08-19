Paracle Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Paracle Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,570 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,464,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,223,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

