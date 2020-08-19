Paracle Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Paracle Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,843,000 after acquiring an additional 391,586 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,569,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,846,000 after acquiring an additional 341,941 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $110,238,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,226 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,387,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,168,000 after acquiring an additional 563,685 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,208. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34.

