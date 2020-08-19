Paracle Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,145 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for 1.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 908,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after buying an additional 503,890 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,193,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the period.

Shares of SPXL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,337,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,305,207. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $76.33.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

