Paracle Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

VWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. 8,910,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,157,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

