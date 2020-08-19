Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

VBR traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.77. The company had a trading volume of 364,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,974. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

