Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 3,164 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth about $610,000.

NASDAQ:VONE traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $156.09. 31,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,620. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $99.51 and a 12 month high of $156.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.17.

