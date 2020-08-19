Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $340.00. 1,634,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,906. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $341.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

