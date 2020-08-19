Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 602,047 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.50. 811,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

