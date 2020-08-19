Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 7,789 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,994,000. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.49. 41,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit