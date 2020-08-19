Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 7,789 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,994,000. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.49. 41,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

