Paracle Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 116,865 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 447.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period.

VB traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,303. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.46.

