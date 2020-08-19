Patron Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,517.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Patron has a total market cap of $510,219.52 and approximately $6,517.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00140691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.51 or 0.01735807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00188869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00134820 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Patron

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Exrates, HitBTC, IDAX, YoBit, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

