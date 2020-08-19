Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,099,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,764 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $147,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.69. 228,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,816. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.