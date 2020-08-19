Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $832,946.40 and $62,766.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004760 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,918,304,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

