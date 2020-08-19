QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of A$7.13 ($5.09) and a 1 year high of A$15.19 ($10.85). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$10.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

