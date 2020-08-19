QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.03. 6,387,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,778,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

