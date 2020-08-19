Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,663 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,329,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,943,000 after acquiring an additional 324,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,823,000 after acquiring an additional 595,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,309,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

IEF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.73. The stock had a trading volume of 161,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.97 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

