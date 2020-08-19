Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 256.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $85,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Broadcom by 76.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 408.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after acquiring an additional 712,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 18.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,090 shares of company stock valued at $187,875,441. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

AVGO traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $330.06. The company had a trading volume of 45,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.11. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

