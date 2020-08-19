Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 432,388 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. 917,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,268,062. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

