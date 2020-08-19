Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $11.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 93.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,850 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,258,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,641 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 64,147.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,429,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,072,000 after buying an additional 1,427,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 957.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,041,000 after buying an additional 1,351,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 540.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,492,000 after buying an additional 1,105,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 149.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,652,000 after buying an additional 506,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.43. 244,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

