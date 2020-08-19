Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 199,621 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 315.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,621 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 86.7% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 123.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,121. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.