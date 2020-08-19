Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 85,677 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 405.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,677 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.42. 19,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

