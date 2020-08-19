Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Position Lifted by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 258,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,734. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

