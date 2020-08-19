Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Dividend History for Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit