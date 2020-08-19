Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

