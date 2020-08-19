Resolute Forest Products Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,269 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,126% compared to the typical volume of 185 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 215.4% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 252.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 88,529 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of RFP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. 84,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,035. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $329.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

