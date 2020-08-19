Revlon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:REV)

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,066 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,233% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Revlon by 64.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Revlon by 94.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Revlon by 124.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Revlon by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revlon by 300.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:REV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. 12,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Revlon has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

