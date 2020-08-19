Rheos Capital Works Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,558.27. The company had a trading volume of 66,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,694. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,032.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,500.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,380.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

