Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) to Issue GBX 3.90 Dividend

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 320.20 ($4.19) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 293.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.96.

ROR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rotork to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rotork has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 264.67 ($3.46).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

