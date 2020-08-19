Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.0116 on Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $263,346.40 and $1,032.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,750.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.03417460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.32 or 0.02453737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00514375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00785001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00058067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00663917 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 22,865,541 coins and its circulating supply is 22,748,229 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

