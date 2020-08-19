salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 3.1% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after buying an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upped their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.36.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $1,012,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,052.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 755,031 shares of company stock worth $142,556,097. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $7.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.01. 7,284,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,545,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $184.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,133.39, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.72. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $209.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

