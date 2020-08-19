salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 91.0% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,154,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $216,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,724,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,983,000 after buying an additional 85,811 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,031 shares of company stock valued at $142,556,097. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,077,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,139.94, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $209.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.36.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.