Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.47. Senmiao Technology shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 52,631 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit