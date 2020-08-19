Short Interest in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Increases By 10.5%

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4,719.6% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 269,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,771,000 after acquiring an additional 264,300 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 109.0% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 31.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $6.19 on Wednesday, hitting $246.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

