SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $14,622.66 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $14,622.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 264,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.32. SI-Bone Inc has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. On average, research analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after buying an additional 122,863 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the first quarter worth about $16,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,345,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 226,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIBN. BidaskClub upgraded SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

