Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

GOOG traded down $10.35 on Wednesday, reaching $1,548.25. The stock had a trading volume of 102,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,694. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,500.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,380.01. The company has a market cap of $1,032.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.