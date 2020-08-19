Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.04. 3,090,222 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

