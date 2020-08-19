Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL traded down $11.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,544.03. The stock had a trading volume of 89,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,031.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,499.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,379.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

