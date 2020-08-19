Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.49. 162,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.98. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $139.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.