Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.9% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,237 shares of company stock valued at $36,121,371. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.79. 306,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,353,479. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $336.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

