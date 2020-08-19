Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 532.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,090 shares of company stock worth $187,875,441. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $329.22. 66,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,634. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $335.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

