Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.39. The stock had a trading volume of 347,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,860. The company has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67, a PEG ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

