Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,389,877,000 after buying an additional 246,766 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,937,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,249,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,504,260,000 after buying an additional 70,895 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $315.37. 123,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.43. The firm has a market cap of $299.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

