Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 493 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.28. 83,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,394. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.68.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,810 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

