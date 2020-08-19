SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

FLRN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.58. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,747. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.