Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54,090 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 3.7% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Target by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after buying an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Target by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Target by 842.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,166,000 after buying an additional 806,878 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,137,000 after buying an additional 757,376 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.69.

Target stock traded up $17.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $85.53 and a 52-week high of $138.69. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average of $114.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.