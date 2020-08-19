Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Purchases 77,021 Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,021 shares during the quarter. Corecivic accounts for approximately 9.1% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC owned 1.08% of Corecivic worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 77.4% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 101.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Corecivic by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corecivic by 618.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 109,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,715. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

