Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Purchases New Shares in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000. Marriott International comprises 4.9% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 98.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Marriott International by 564.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.01. The stock had a trading volume of 81,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,449. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.