State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $111,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,748 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,672 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,729,000 after purchasing an additional 875,963 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 864,632 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.12.

FIS traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.61. 97,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,949. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,782.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.76.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

