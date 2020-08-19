State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $102.91 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,488 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $102,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.05. 33,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

